Israel: Palestinian killed attacking police as Trump visited
Israeli police stand by the body of a Palestinian who was shot and killed after he attempted to stab an Israeli soldier at a checkpoint north of the West Bank city of Bethlehem , Monday, May 22, 2017. . Israeli police stand by the body of a Palestinian who was shot and killed after he attempted to stab an Israeli soldier at a checkpoint north of the West Bank city of Bethlehem , Monday, May 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|12 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|18
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|37 min
|Zionist
|2
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|9 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump arrives in Israel, with Israelis worrying...
|11 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|21 hr
|Black Snake Moan
|71
|Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ...
|Sun
|Jay Em
|7
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|May 20
|jowls humaway
|71,287
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC