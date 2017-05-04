Israel May Bring In Foreign Doctors T...

Israel May Bring In Foreign Doctors To Force-Feed Hunger Strikers

Forward

Israeli authorities are considering bringing in foreign doctors to force-feed Palestinian hunger strikers if Israeli doctors continue to resist taking part in the practice. The Israel Medical Association has advised its members not to participate in any force-feeding, deeming the practice to be inhumane.

Chicago, IL

