Israel marks 50 years of 'united Jeru...

Israel marks 50 years of 'united Jerusalem', but city struggles

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

JERUSALEM: A half-century after Israel captured East Jerusalem, the holy city remains deeply divided by politics, religion and ethnicity: and struggling with grim economic realities. A treasure fought over for millenia, it is also one of Israel's poorest areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 5 min Charlie Brown 76
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... 4 hr Red Crosse 74
News On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will... 14 hr floweranxin 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 17 hr Mighty righty 10
News Police, Jewish activists, Muslim guards clash o... Wed whining wall 1
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... Wed USS LIBERTY 3
News Israeli Jewish education group reaches 1,000 st... Wed lavon affair 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,271,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC