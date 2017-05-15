Israel makes concessions to Palestinians on hunger strike
The hunger strike is also known as the ''Dignity Strike'' and is led by activist and current captive Marawan El Barghouthy , activist Kareem Younes, and Secretary General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Ahmed Sadaat. A total of 1600 Palestinian prisoners are part of the hunger strike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Controversial Trump envoy Friedman arrives in I...
|6 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins...
|May 12
|zionism is racism
|1
|Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ...
|May 12
|zionism is racism
|1
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|May 12
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|61
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC