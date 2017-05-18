Israel jails writer Ahmad Qatamesh without charges

When Israeli forces showed up last week to arrest 66-year-old writer Ahmad Qatamesh at his home in the occupied West Bank, his wife says she was overcome with shock and confusion. "Why now? Why him? He's old, he has health problems, and he's just doing what he knows: speaking," said Suha Barghouti, Qatamesh's wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.