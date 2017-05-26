India hopes for sovereign, independent, united Palestine, says PM Modi
During the visit, President Abbas will visit C-DAC in Noida on Monday to forge cooperation between Palestine - India Techno Park being built by India in Palestine and Indian IT industry. There is also a continuous channel of communication that India wishes to keep open with Palestine through a joint commission set up by junior foreign minister MJ Akbar.
