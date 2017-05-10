In Israel, cyber experts joined force...

In Israel, cyber experts joined forces to help foil massive assault

12 hrs ago

As businesses resumed activities after the weekend in Israel, the nation was still assessing how many organizations and companies had been compromised by a massive electronic attack that hit over 70 countries around the world. But quick and joint action by cyber experts in Israel helped keep the attack at bay, a cybersecurity expert said on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

