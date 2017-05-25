How US intelligence leaks upset two allies in one week

With multiple high-profile intelligence leaks in recent weeks, the US has now managed to upset two of its closest allies by allowing the disclosure of sensitive information -- a trend that is raising concerns around potentially jeopardizing the trust of key information-sharing partners. Just days after President Donald Trump was reported to have revealed highly sensitive, likely Israeli-shared intelligence to Russian officials in the Oval Office, the United Kingdom is voicing its frustration over leaked information coming from US sources.

