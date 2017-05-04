Honduran Presidential Candidate's Beauty Queen Wife Apologizes For Praising Hitler

The wife of a prominent Honduran presidential candidate wrote a letter to Latin America's umbrella Jewish organization to apologize for praising Hitler. Iroshka Elvir, 25, was named Miss Honduras in 2015, said "Hitler was a great leader" during an interview with El Heraldo newspaper published on April 26. "When I talked about Hitler I talked about his leadership because, to my understanding, he did not do anything good," wrote Elvir, who is the wife of presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla, in a letter addressed to the Latin American Jewish Congress after the organization, along with the Honduran Jewish community, reprimanded her remarks.

