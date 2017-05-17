Hebrew U. under attack for omitting Israeli anthem from graduation
The Dean of Humanities at the University of Jerusalem decided not to play the Israeli national anthem at the school's graduation ceremony on Thursday evening. According to institutional officials, the change is in order not to affront Arab students.
