Hamas sentences three Palestinians to death over commander's killing
Members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas ride a truck outside a Hamas-run military court where alleged collaborators with Israel are prosecuted, in Gaza City May 21, 2017. Members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas escort an alleged collaborator with Israel , who was convicted in killing senior Hamas commander Mazen Fuqaha, as he leaves a Hamas-run military court in Gaza City May 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|70
|Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ...
|2 hr
|Jay Em
|7
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|jowls humaway
|71,287
|Israel pulls out all the stops for Trump visit
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|Fri
|Jesus Hernandez
|10
|High stakes at every stop on President Trump's ...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|Fri
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC