Hamas leader announces arrest in shoo...

Hamas leader announces arrest in shooting of commander

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Hamas Supreme Leader Ismail Haniyeh announces the arrest of a suspect in the March shooting death of Mazen Faqha, a top Hamas militant commander, in a hastily arranged news conference in front of Fagha's home, in Gaza City, Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ... 7 min AIPAC mohels 1
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) 1 hr Limpball Viagra 61
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 12 hr Richard Widmark 121,925
News David Ben-Gurion comes to New York Wed Rome 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) May 9 Tm Cln 69
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) May 9 Aaron Hernandez d... 127
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 9 Bogus Repeal 61
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,874 • Total comments across all topics: 280,957,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC