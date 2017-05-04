Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman

Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh waves as he arrives to deliver a farewell speech for his former position as a Hamas government prime minister, in Gaza City June 2, 2014. Photo - Reuters/Suhaib Salem/File Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh waves as he arrives to deliver a farewell speech for his former position as a Hamas government prime minister, in Gaza City June 2, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.