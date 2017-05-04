German President arrives in Israel

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Israel on Saturday for the start of a three-day trip just days after a row between Germany's foreign minister and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. At the start of his visit, Steinmeier met President Reuven Rivlin and the two toured Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda Shuk , which had in recent years become a nightlife hub of entertainment, cafes, restaurants and bars; transforming each evening from the traditional market stalls and shops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.