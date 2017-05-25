Gaza's Hamas Rulers Put to Death 3 Ac...

Gaza's Hamas Rulers Put to Death 3 Accused of Killing Member

13 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Hamas said Thursday it put to death three men it had accused of killing a senior member of the militant Islamic group that rules Gaza in March. Hamas' Interior Ministry told reporters that two men were hanged and one was killed by firing squad Thursday.

