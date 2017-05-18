'Full Measure': Price to pay new
In this week's Follow the Money : President Donald Trump recently met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. One topic that may have come up is funding for terrorists and their families.
|Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ...
|5 hr
|Chico
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|jowls humaway
|71,287
|Israel pulls out all the stops for Trump visit
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|Fri
|Jesus Hernandez
|10
|High stakes at every stop on President Trump's ...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|Fri
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|3
|Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15)
|May 18
|USS LIBERTY
|12
