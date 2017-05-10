For Palestinians in Lebanon, 69 years of despair
In this Friday, May 5, 2017 photo, Sheikh Mohammad Muwad speaks during an interview with the Associated Press inside the Hussein Mosque in the village of Dayait al-Arab near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon. On Monday,... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|Fri
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins...
|Fri
|zionism is racism
|1
|Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ...
|Fri
|zionism is racism
|1
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|Fri
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|Fri
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Thu
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC