First lady's hand swat a viral sensation

First lady's hand swat a viral sensation

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, rolled out the red carpet for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Ben Gurion International Airport Monday morning, but one moment stood out: a flick of the wrist seen 'round the world. As the Trumps and the Netanyahus walked the red carpet following a formal welcoming ceremony and remarks, the President seems to reach for his wife's hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... 12 min 07 Mustang 53
News Rubio 'Not Optimistic' Trump Will Bring Peace t... 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 1 hr Tm Cln 72
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... 9 hr C Kersey 2
News Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan 18 hr Zionist 2
News Trump arrives in Israel, with Israelis worrying... Mon Jeff Brightone 1
News Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ... Sun Jay Em 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC