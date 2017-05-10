First lady's hand swat a viral sensation
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, rolled out the red carpet for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Ben Gurion International Airport Monday morning, but one moment stood out: a flick of the wrist seen 'round the world. As the Trumps and the Netanyahus walked the red carpet following a formal welcoming ceremony and remarks, the President seems to reach for his wife's hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|12 min
|07 Mustang
|53
|Rubio 'Not Optimistic' Trump Will Bring Peace t...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|72
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|9 hr
|C Kersey
|2
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|18 hr
|Zionist
|2
|Trump arrives in Israel, with Israelis worrying...
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ...
|Sun
|Jay Em
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC