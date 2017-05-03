Fighter Jets Capture Stunning Footage...

Fighter Jets Capture Stunning Footage Of Israel On 69th Birthday

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Forward

But the pilots in the cockpits arguably saw the better show. Cruising at low altitude, they were treated to stunning views of Israel celebrating its 69th birthday at barbecues and beach parties held across the country, from the Negev to the Galilee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11) 7 hr Appomatox Surrend... 51
News Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame... 20 hr New Budget 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 29 TRD 71,285
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... Apr 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,928
News Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w... Apr 24 trump is a mohel 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC