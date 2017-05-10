Erdogan lashes 'racist' Israel, calls for Muslims to flood Temple Mount
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday urged Muslims to throng to the Temple Mount in a show of solidarity with Palestinians as he issued a string of challenges to Israel, which he called "racist and discriminatory."
