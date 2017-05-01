Editor departs Sheldon Adelson-owned ...

Editor departs Sheldon Adelson-owned Israeli newspaper

14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Amos Regev, chief editor of Israel Hayom daily newspaper arrives for questioning in the so called 'Case 2000' affair at the Lahav 433 investigation unit in Lod, January 17, 2017. The editor of the Sheldon Adelson-owned free Israeli daily newspaper Israel Hayom will leave his position after a decade at its helm.

