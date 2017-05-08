Dublin City Council Votes To Fly Palestinian Flag
The Dublin City Council voted to fly the Palestinian flag above City Hall in a show of support for Palestinian statehood. Forty-two councilmen in the Irish capital voted in favor of the motion, 11 voted against and seven abstained on Monday evening.
