Dublin City Council Votes To Fly Pale...

Dublin City Council Votes To Fly Palestinian Flag

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Forward

The Dublin City Council voted to fly the Palestinian flag above City Hall in a show of support for Palestinian statehood. Forty-two councilmen in the Irish capital voted in favor of the motion, 11 voted against and seven abstained on Monday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 22 hr Tm Cln 69
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) 23 hr Aaron Hernandez d... 127
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Tue Bogus Repeal 61
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? May 6 Bishop Tutu fan 2
News Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11) May 4 Appomatox Surrend... 51
News Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame... May 3 New Budget 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 29 TRD 71,285
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,095 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC