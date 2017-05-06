Donald Trump to embark on maiden visi...

Donald Trump to embark on maiden visit to Vatican, Israel, Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave from the top of the steps of Air Force One in Florida When Pope Francis meets with President Donald Trump at the Vatican next month, the world will be watching how the Argentine "slum pope" interacts with the brash, NY billionaire-turned-president. "We thought [going to Saudi Arabia first] was very important because obviously people have tried to portray the president in a certain way", the official said .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? 17 hr Bishop Tutu fan 2
News Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11) May 4 Appomatox Surrend... 51
News Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame... May 3 New Budget 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 29 TRD 71,285
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... Apr 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,924
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,891 • Total comments across all topics: 280,832,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC