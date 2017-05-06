Donald Trump to embark on maiden visit to Vatican, Israel, Saudi Arabia
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave from the top of the steps of Air Force One in Florida When Pope Francis meets with President Donald Trump at the Vatican next month, the world will be watching how the Argentine "slum pope" interacts with the brash, NY billionaire-turned-president. "We thought [going to Saudi Arabia first] was very important because obviously people have tried to portray the president in a certain way", the official said .
