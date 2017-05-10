Convicted murderer of six Israelis el...

Convicted murderer of six Israelis elected as Palestinian mayor of Hebron

14 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Tayseer Abu Sneineh, the convicted murderer of six Israelis, was reportedly elected mayor of the West Bank city of Hebron on Saturday as head of the Fatah Party list. Abu Sneineh was one of four Palestinians behind the murder of six Israeli yeshiva students in 1980.

