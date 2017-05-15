Closer medical watch of tens of hunge...

Closer medical watch of tens of hunger-striking Palestinians

Several dozen hunger-striking Palestinians have been transferred from their cells to special wings in Israeli prisons for additional medical supervision, a spokesman for the Israel Prison Service said Wednesday. The prisoners, jailed for offenses linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, seek better conditions, including more family visits.

