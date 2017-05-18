Cleric: Israel arrests Arabs for loving Al-Aqsa

Sheikh Raed Salah, head of the outlawed northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, on Thursday rejected the charges against four members of the movement who were arrested for planning a terror attack. The Israel Security Agency , which announced the arrests on Tuesday, said the terror cell comprised of Arabs with Israeli citizenship who planned an attack against IDF soldiers in the Negev, in revenge for the Islamic Movement being outlawed.

