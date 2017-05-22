Can Trump solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?
When he hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Washington earlier this month, Trump said: "we will get it done," as the two men discussed a deal to end the conflict in the Middle East. But like so many US presidents who have believed it their duty to bring peace to the region, Trump will face a series of challenges, which have grown increasingly insurmountable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|22 min
|Stultz
|4
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|4 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump arrives in Israel, with Israelis worrying...
|6 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|16 hr
|Black Snake Moan
|71
|Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ...
|22 hr
|Jay Em
|7
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|jowls humaway
|71,287
|Israel pulls out all the stops for Trump visit
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC