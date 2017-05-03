Brownlee statements about UN's Israel...

Brownlee statements about UN's Israel resolution at odds with Prime Minister's

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee gave a different view of a UN resolution on Israel than Prime Minister Bill English. Photo/Jason Oxenham Comments by new Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee on New Zealand co-sponsoring a UN motion condemning Israel's settlements in Palestinian territory are at odds with comments by Prime Minister Bill English.

Chicago, IL

