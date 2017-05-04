Bernie Sanders rejects anti-Israel ag...

Bernie Sanders rejects anti-Israel agenda in interview with Al Jazeera

WASHINGTON In an appearance on Al Jazeera, Bernie Sanders defended Israel's right to exist, rejected BDS as a tactic and assailed the United Nations for singling out the country for condemnation. The Vermont senator's interview Wednesday on the Qatar-based network, known for its often hypercritical coverage of Israel, was consistent with a style that Americans came to know last year during his run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination: Sanders does not modify his messaging for his audience.

Chicago, IL

