Belgium focus of Israeli ceremony to Jewish victims of terror
Jewish Agency Chairman Natan Sharansky lays wreath for Jewish terror victims at Memorial Day ceremony. Ambassador of Belgium to Israel Olivier Belle laid a wreath in memory of Jewish victims of terror attacks in his country, during the annual Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the Jewish Agency for Israel at the main plaza of its Jerusalem headquarters on Monday.
