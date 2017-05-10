Archbishop of Canterbury to pray for ...

Archbishop of Canterbury to pray for Trump - courage' on Middle East visit

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said he will be praying for US President Donald Trump to have the "determination and courage" to push for peace between Israel and the Palestinians during his upcoming trip to the region. The Most Rev Justin Welby, speaking as he wrapped up a 10-day trip to the Holy Land, said that his key takeaway from the visit was "the overwhelming need for peace".

Chicago, IL

