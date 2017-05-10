Anonymous assailant shoots and injure...

Anonymous assailant shoots and injures four in northern Israel

Four young men aged 25-30, residents of the northern Druze village of Isfiya, were shot and and injured by an anonymous, veil-clad man near Mt. Carmel on Saturday morning.

Chicago, IL

