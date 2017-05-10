Analysis: In Mideast, Trump pushes shared worries over Iran NEW
As he hopscotches through the Middle East, President Donald Trump is urging Israel and its Arab neighbors to unite around a "common cause": their deep distrust of Iran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Recorder.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|48 min
|TRD
|71,288
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|1 hr
|07 Mustang
|55
|Rubio 'Not Optimistic' Trump Will Bring Peace t...
|4 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|4 hr
|Tm Cln
|72
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|12 hr
|C Kersey
|2
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|21 hr
|Zionist
|2
|Trump arrives in Israel, with Israelis worrying...
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC