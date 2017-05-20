Aharoni: Trump in Israel - Israeli Pu...

Aharoni: Trump in Israel - Israeli Public Opinion Matters

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Max

President Trump's upcoming visit to Israel will be the eleventh presidential visit in Israel's 69 years of existence. This is hardly a spectacular record considering the intimacy between the two nations and the fact that Israel is the most reliable, like-minded, and ancillary ally of the United States in a region widely viewed as hostile to American values.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ... 15 hr Chico 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 19 hr jowls humaway 71,287
News Israel pulls out all the stops for Trump visit Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL Fri Jesus Hernandez 10
News High stakes at every stop on President Trump's ... Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews Fri Mullet Omar Simps... 3
News Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15) May 18 USS LIBERTY 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,546 • Total comments across all topics: 281,171,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC