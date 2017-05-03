Abbas stops funding Gaza electricity to pressure Hamas
An official says the West Bank-based Palestinian government will stop paying for electricity in the power-starved Gaza Strip and "dry up" the flow of funds to the territory's Hamas rulers. The Islamic militant Hamas seized Gaza in 2007, leading to the establishment of rival administrations - Hamas in Gaza and a self-rule government led by President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11)
|7 min
|Anita Hill Truther
|50
|Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame...
|14 min
|New Budget
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|TRD
|71,285
|The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d...
|Apr 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC