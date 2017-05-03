Abbas stops funding Gaza electricity ...

Abbas stops funding Gaza electricity to pressure Hamas

13 hrs ago

An official says the West Bank-based Palestinian government will stop paying for electricity in the power-starved Gaza Strip and "dry up" the flow of funds to the territory's Hamas rulers. The Islamic militant Hamas seized Gaza in 2007, leading to the establishment of rival administrations - Hamas in Gaza and a self-rule government led by President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank.

Chicago, IL

