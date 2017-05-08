Abbas says he's ready to meet Netanyahu as part of Trump peace push
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier review the honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Palestinian Authority headquarters in Ramallah on May 9, 2017. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday that he was ready to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of US President Donald Trump's peace efforts, weeks before the US leader is expected to visit the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|11 hr
|Tm Cln
|69
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|11 hr
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|14 hr
|Bogus Repeal
|61
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|May 6
|Bishop Tutu fan
|2
|Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11)
|May 4
|Appomatox Surrend...
|51
|Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame...
|May 3
|New Budget
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|TRD
|71,285
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC