Abbas says he's ready to meet Netanyahu as part of Trump peace push

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier review the honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Palestinian Authority headquarters in Ramallah on May 9, 2017. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday that he was ready to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of US President Donald Trump's peace efforts, weeks before the US leader is expected to visit the region.

