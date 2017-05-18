A Palestinian man was killed after an Israeli settler opened fire when protesters crowded his car
A Palestinian man was killed in the occupied West Bank on Thursday when an Israeli settler opened fire as protesters crowded around his car and pelted it with rocks, according to multiple accounts. A Reuters photographer and other witnesses said hundreds of Palestinians had gathered near the city of Nablus to show support for Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|4 hr
|Jesus Hernandez
|11
|High stakes at every stop on President Trump's ...
|6 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|10 hr
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|4
|Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15)
|Thu
|USS LIBERTY
|12
|Intel spat adds to Israeli concerns about Trump...
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|Wed
|James
|1
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|62
