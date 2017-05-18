A Palestinian man was killed after an...

A Palestinian man was killed after an Israeli settler opened fire when protesters crowded his car

A Palestinian man was killed in the occupied West Bank on Thursday when an Israeli settler opened fire as protesters crowded around his car and pelted it with rocks, according to multiple accounts. A Reuters photographer and other witnesses said hundreds of Palestinians had gathered near the city of Nablus to show support for Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails.

