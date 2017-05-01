6-Year-Old Victim Of Jewish Arson Attack Won't Get Israeli Compensation

The six-year-old Palestinian boy whose parents and brother were killed in an arson attack on their West Bank home is not eligible for compensation given to terror victims, Israel's defense minister said. Avigdor Liberman offered the official response in a letter Sunday to Arab Joint List lawmaker Yousef Jabareen, who had asked why the child, Ahmed Dawabshe, had not received money from the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.