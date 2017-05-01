6-Year-Old Victim Of Jewish Arson Attack Won't Get Israeli Compensation
The six-year-old Palestinian boy whose parents and brother were killed in an arson attack on their West Bank home is not eligible for compensation given to terror victims, Israel's defense minister said. Avigdor Liberman offered the official response in a letter Sunday to Arab Joint List lawmaker Yousef Jabareen, who had asked why the child, Ahmed Dawabshe, had not received money from the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|TRD
|71,285
|The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d...
|Apr 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|Apr 22
|adelson is evil
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC