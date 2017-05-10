55% Of Israelis Support Marriage Outside Of Rabbinate
More than half of Jewish Israelis are interested in having alternative weddings that do not involve the Chief Rabbinate, a new survey has found. Some 55 percent of Jewish Israelis are interested or quite interested in an egalitarian Jewish marriage alternative, according to a survey conducted for Hiddush, an organization that promotes religious freedom in Israel.
