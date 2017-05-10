55% Of Israelis Support Marriage Outs...

55% Of Israelis Support Marriage Outside Of Rabbinate

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Forward

More than half of Jewish Israelis are interested in having alternative weddings that do not involve the Chief Rabbinate, a new survey has found. Some 55 percent of Jewish Israelis are interested or quite interested in an egalitarian Jewish marriage alternative, according to a survey conducted for Hiddush, an organization that promotes religious freedom in Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... 11 hr OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 12 hr yidfellas v USA 1
News Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins... 13 hr zionism is racism 1
News Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ... 13 hr zionism is racism 1
News Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ... 13 hr AIPAC mohels 1
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) 15 hr Limpball Viagra 61
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Thu Richard Widmark 121,925
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,324 • Total comments across all topics: 280,971,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC