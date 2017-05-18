5 things for Friday, March 31: Russia...

5 things for Friday, March 31: Russia, Atlanta, Assad, settlements

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

We could do the entire newsletter on the twists and turns of the White House-Russia controversy. Let's recap developments from yesterday alone: -- Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn apparently has a "story to tell," but he wants immunity before he spills the beans to feds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr jowls humaway 71,287
News Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ... 8 hr The civilized world 2
News Israel pulls out all the stops for Trump visit 22 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL Fri Jesus Hernandez 11
News High stakes at every stop on President Trump's ... Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews Fri Mullet Omar Simps... 4
News Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15) Thu USS LIBERTY 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,366 • Total comments across all topics: 281,155,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC