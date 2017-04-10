Your neighbor's house is on fire, but...

Your neighbor's house is on fire, but he hates you. Do you help? That's Israel's Syria dilemma.

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, second right, arrives to the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem on April 9, 2017. Israel has kept the war in Syria at arm's length.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 10 hr yidfellas v USA 7
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 22 hr Moses Freaks 65
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Wed operation gladio 8
News Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09) Wed Putin warns T ramp 53
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Wed TRD 71,279
News AIPAC 2017 - 4th Pilgrimage Holiday Tue Bryan Fischer s H... 2
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 11 mohel klavan 121,925
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,203 • Total comments across all topics: 280,276,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC