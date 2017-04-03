Woman shot dead in Galilee; husband a...

Woman shot dead in Galilee; husband arrested

A woman was shot dead in her car as she drove in the Galilee village of Rameh on Sunday morning, police said. Her husband was arrested as a suspect.

