US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria still ...

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria still has chemical weapons

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NBC12

Syria still possesses chemical weapons, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in Israel on Friday, warning against the banned munitions being used again. At a news conference in Tel Aviv, Mattis also said that in recent days the Syrian Air Force has dispersed its combat aircraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Thu joe scarborough 3,911
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr 18 yidfellas v USA 5
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 17 Memory cancer 126
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 16 Ted K of ABC 121,927
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 16 TRD 71,282
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) Apr 14 yidfellas v USA 2
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,509 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC