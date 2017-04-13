This photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 15, ...

This photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, shows Har Homa...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Trump boasts that he hires only the best people, but his personnel choices - like Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - keep coming back to haunt him. He hasn't been in the White House for 100 days, yet he's already reversed himself on many of his key campaign promises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 6 hr yidfellas v USA 7
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 17 hr Moses Freaks 65
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Wed operation gladio 8
News Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09) Wed Putin warns T ramp 53
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Wed TRD 71,279
News AIPAC 2017 - 4th Pilgrimage Holiday Tue Bryan Fischer s H... 2
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 11 mohel klavan 121,925
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,545 • Total comments across all topics: 280,272,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC