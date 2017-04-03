The Latest: Israeli minister 'certain' Assad behind attack
Israel's defense minister says he is "100 percent certain" that President Bashar Assad 's forces carried out the chemical attacks in Syria this week that killed dozens of civilians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08)
|Tue
|meanwhile here
|4
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Apr 3
|Tm Cln
|61
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 3
|TRD
|71,276
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 3
|Details at Eleven
|125
|Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success...
|Mar 30
|Hillary got thumped
|2
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC