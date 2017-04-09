The Latest: Egypt says suicide bomber behind church bombing
Egypt's Interior Ministry says a blast at a church in Alexandria was caused by a suicide bomber who tried to storm the entrance before being stopped by police. The ministry said three policemen were among those killed in Sunday's attack, without providing an overall toll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|23 hr
|Tm Cln
|63
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08)
|Apr 4
|meanwhile here
|4
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 3
|TRD
|71,276
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 3
|Details at Eleven
|125
|Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success...
|Mar 30
|Hillary got thumped
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC