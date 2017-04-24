The Latest: Airstrikes kill 19 in reb...

The Latest: Airstrikes kill 19 in rebel-held Syrian province

14 hrs ago

Syrian activists say airstrikes across the opposition-held Idlib province have killed at least 19 people, with some targeting ambulances and medical centers. The Civil Defense, a search-and-rescue organization, says four medical staff were killed in an attack on a university hospital in Deir Sharqi, and another four paramedics or ambulance operators were killed in a strike on an ambulance services charity in Maarzita.

