Sweden must now learn from Israel how...

Sweden must now learn from Israel how to fight terror Tobias Petersson

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

The writer is a spokesperson and political researcher for the Swedish pro-Israel NGO Perspective on Israel Sweden has now suffered its first major terrorist attack in its capital Stockholm, with four killed and many injured. A suspect for the terror attack, an Uzbek citizen by the name of Rakhmat Akilov has been arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 3 min Tm Cln 64
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) 7 hr operation gladio 8
News Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09) 9 hr Putin warns T ramp 53
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 12 hr TRD 71,279
News AIPAC 2017 - 4th Pilgrimage Holiday Tue Bryan Fischer s H... 2
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Tue mohel klavan 121,925
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,066 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC