State contractors could not boycott Israel under Kansas bill
" The Kansas House approved a bill that would prohibit the state from awarding contracts to companies that are participating in any boycott of Israel. Similar policies in 17 states are intended to slow a Boycott, Divest and Sanction, or BDS, movement backed by pro-Palestinian freedom groups .
