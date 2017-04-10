Spain busts 267-kg shipment of cocain...

Spain busts 267-kg shipment of cocaine en route to Israel

17 hrs ago

According to reports in Hebrew-language media, police at the Port of Algeciras intercepted the cocaine packed inside bags of coal in a shipment bound for Ben Gurion Airport. Israel has seen an increase in demand for cocaine in recent years, especially among white-collar Israelis, according to a recent UN World Drug Report.

